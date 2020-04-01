Nokia 7.2 receives Android 10 update

Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard.

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone. Android 10 update makes it the eighth Nokia phone to get the update after the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2.

To recall, Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard. As an Android One programme smartphone, the Nokia 7.2 launched with a promise of with three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.

New features with Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 includes:

1. Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

2. Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

3. Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

4. Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important

5. Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

For the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with upto 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel Zeiss quad-pixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.