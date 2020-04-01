  • 19:34 Apr 01, 2020

Advertisement

Nokia 7.2 receives Android 10 update

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 01, 2020 10:19 am

Latest News

Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard.
Advertisement

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 7.2 smartphone. Android 10 update makes it the eighth Nokia phone to get the update after the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2.

 

To recall, Nokia 7.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard. As an Android One programme smartphone, the Nokia 7.2 launched with a promise of with three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.

Advertisement

 

New features with Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 includes:

 

1. Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

2. Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

3. Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

4. Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important

5. Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

 

For the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE processor coupled with upto 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge support. It has a triple rear camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel Zeiss Optic primary sensor along with an 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel depth sensor along with LED flash. The front camera sports a 20-megapixel Zeiss quad-pixel snapper with f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling.

Nokia 6.1 Plus finally gets Android 10 update

Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 10 update

HMD Global announces Android 10 update for Nokia 6.1

Nokia revises its Android 10 update schedule due to Coronavirus

Nokia 2.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia 7.2 Nokia 7.2 update Nokia 7.2 Android 10 Nokia 7.2 Android update

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme increases smartphone prices due to GST hike

Samsung extends warranty on all products amid Coronavirus lockdown

Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Tips and Tricks for Google Duo

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 Smart IoT Plugs

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Top 5 new features in the MacBook Air 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital
Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?

Xiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker Review: Can you hang around with it?
This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies