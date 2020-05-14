Nokia 3.1 Plus Android 10 update rolls out

The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android operating system.

HMD Global has started rolling out the Android 10 update to its latest budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The update brings a host of new features along with the latest Android operating system.

Juho Sarvikas on his official Twitter handle has announced that Android 10 is now rolling out to the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The tweet reads, “Android 10 roll out for Nokia 3.1 Plus starts today! Access now the all-new features and upgrade your phone experience.” The update comes with version V3.15H and it is around 1.24GB in size.

The changelog reveals that the update brings April security patch to the Nokia 3.1 Plus. The update also brings a new dark mode and it also adds a smart reply option. The update brings Android 10-based gesture navigation. Apart from this, the update brings additional controls for privacy and location.

The update is rolling to these countries in batches - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, India, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Yemen.

Nokia 3.1 Plus is yet another Nokia smartphone to have received the latest Android OS since its official launch. As of today, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.3 are all upgraded to Android 10.

Recollecting the specs of Nokia 3.1 Plus, the smartphone comes with a 6.0-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal memory. The memory can be further expanded up to 400 GB via micro SD card slot.