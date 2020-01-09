  • 11:45 Jan 09, 2020

Advertisement

HMD Global announces Android 10 update for Nokia 6.1

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 09, 2020 10:56 am

Latest News

Nokia Mobile tweeted that the company is rolling out the latest version of Android to the Nokia 6.1.
Advertisement

After recently rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus, HMD Global has now announced the Android 10 update for Nokia 6.1 as well. As usual, the update brings new features along with bug fixes and improvements.

Nokia Mobile tweeted that the company is rolling out the latest version of Android to the Nokia 6.1. This software update V4.10C is about 1.44GB in size and also brings in the December security patch along with it.

 



The Android 10 update also brings Dark mode, Smart Reply, additional controls over privacy and location data as well as Gesture Navigation. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD with a screen resolution of 1920x1080 pixels and 2.5d curved display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone now runs on Android 10 out of the box and it is an Android One phone. The device is powered by a 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor.

It is equipped with a 16-megapixel camera with PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture, and dual-tone LED flash. It has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 1.12um sensor and f/2.0 aperture for selfies and video calling. It is powered by a 3000 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging. sor along with Adreno 508 GPU. It also houses a fingerprint scanner, which lies on the back of the device.

Advertisement

Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus get a new update

Nokia 6.1 receives price cut in India, now starts at Rs 6,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus finally gets Android 10 update

Nokia 7 Plus receives Android 10 update

Latest News from Nokia

You might like this

Tags: Nokia 6.1 Nokia 6.1 update Nokia 6.1 Android 10 update Nokia 6.1 specs

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone goes official

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro rugged smartphone leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite to reportedly launch in India on January 25

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?

What is the issue with Ads on Realme Smartphones?
Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies