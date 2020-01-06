Nokia 6.1 Plus finally gets Android 10 update

The update brings new features along with bug fixes and improvements.

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update to its older Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone. The update brings new features along with bug fixes and improvements.

The company has officially revealed this information on its Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Nokia 6.1 Plus users, you ready? Your phone’s are now running on the latest Android 10 update. Tap into your smartphone’s upgraded experience and access the latest features today. Have you already upgraded?”

With this, Nokia 6.1 Plus users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build. The update brings Smart Reply, new gesture navigation to control of your Nokia smartphone with faster and more intuitive controls, additional controls over privacy and location data to have more control of your personal data and control when your location is shared with your apps.

Furthermore, it also supports Family Link in Digital Wellbeing settings, which allows users to set digital ground rules for the whole family. The focus mode blocks out distracting apps.

Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is a 3060 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor along with Adreno 509 GPU.

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup, which comes with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel monochrome sensor with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

On the battery front, there is a 3060 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS and Type-C.

