Realme 15 5G Series Specs Leaked Ahead of July 24 Launch

The Realme 15 5G series specs have been leaked ahead of the devices’ launch on July 24 in India. The leak reveals the chipsets used in the two devices, along with their display details as well as those for the batteries. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming number series phones from Realme.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore shared the Realme 15 5G series specs on X, suggesting both phones will come with a 6.8″ AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 6500 nits of peak brightness. The Realme 15 5G will have a Dimensity 7300+ Chipset under the hood while the 15 Pro 5G will have the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor.

RAM and storage variants weren’t revealed but one can expect at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on both. The Realme 15 5G will get a 50MP primary plus 8MP Ultra-wide angle sensor while the 15 Pro 5G will have a 50MP primary sensor plus a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera. Both of them will get a 50MP selfie sensor.

The devices will have a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. They’ll have an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and both of them will also be IP69 rated so water and dust shouldn’t be an issue for them to handle.

Their design will also be similar with a curved display on the front. As for the pricing, the Realme 15 5G would be priced under Rs 25,000 while the 15 Pro 5G may be priced between the Rs 25,000 and Rs 27,00 price segment. We should know more about the devices once they launch.