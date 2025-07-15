Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Teased: What to Expect?

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India launch has been teased by the brand on Flipkart and history tells us that it will likely be a rebranded M-series device, which in this case, should be the Galaxy M36 5G that was announced in late-June this year. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G India Launch Details

The Galaxy F36 5G India launch was confirmed via Flipkart where the device will be sold. While it doesn’t confirm any specs or other details, we see the device’s left profile along with the camera bump. The device is slated to be “coming soon.” Samsung has always rebranded its M-series devices as F-series phones and has sold them on Flipkart which will likely be the case with the F36 5G also.

The phone also appeared in Google’s Play Console database a few weeks ago, confirming the presence of an Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB RAM, and Android 15, which will be One UI 7.0. The chipset in use is the same as the Galaxy M36 5G. If other specifications of the device are also identical, then the Galaxy F36 5G will sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an Infinity-U notch, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, 1000 nits brightness, and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It will pack a 5000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

It will get up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there could be triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone may get a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset will have a single speaker and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 6 years of OS upgrades along with 6 years of security patches.

The device may start at Rs 17,499 in the country, keeping in mind the price of the Galaxy M36 5G.