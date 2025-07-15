Realme C71 Launched in India: Everything to Know

Realme C71 has been announced in India as the smartphone to have the biggest battery in India under the Rs 8,000 price point. The device is backed by a 6300mAh battery, gets single rear camera, a Unisoc chipset, and more. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Realme C71: Price, Availability

The device has been listed for Rs 7,699 on Flipkart for the 4GB + 64GB model and Rs 8,699 for the 6GB + 128GB trim. One can avail a Rs 700 bank offer on the 6GB model. It is available in Obsidian Black and Sea Blue shades and will go on sale from today, July 15, at 12 PM IST.

Realme C71: Specifications

The Realme C71 sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 83.5% NTSC coverage, 260 ppi, and 563 nits of brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T615 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC5.1 storage that is expandable up to 2TB.

On the rear, the Realme C71 features a 13-megapixel f/2.2 camera unit at the back. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone boasts a 5-megapixel f/2.2 camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme C71 include Beidou, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Wi-Fi 5, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme C71 has an Armorshell build and is claimed to have passed the Military Standard Shockproof Test. The device is also IP54 rated.

Realme has packed a 6,300mAh battery in the Realme C71 with 15W Fast charging support and reverse wired charging as well.