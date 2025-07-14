Vivo X200 FE, Vivo X Fold 5 Launched in India: Price, Availability, Specs

Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 smartphones have been announced in India. The Vivo X200 FE is a compact flagship from Vivo which also competes with the recently launched OnePlus 13s. The Vivo X Fold 5 is the brand’s latest foldable that equips a Snapdragon chip, a 6000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo X200 FE: Price, Availability, Specs

The Vivo X200 FE is priced at Rs 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB trim and Rs 59,999 for the 16GB + 512GB trim. It comes in Amber Yellow, Frost Blue, and Luxe Grey colour options and can be purchased via Vivo’s own store, Flipkart, and other retailers near you. The device can be pre-booked starting today till July 22 while open sales begin from July 23. One can avail up to a Rs 6,000 instant discount with select bank cards, get free 1-year extended warranty, upgrade bonus, and more.

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 FE has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 5000 nits local peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 FE has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with an f/2.65 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 50MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 FE comes equipped with a 6500mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support. It also features an IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and will get 4 major OS updates and 5 years of security patches.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a stereo speaker setup and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.

Vivo X Fold 5: Price, Availability, Specs

The Vivo X Fold 5 costs Rs 1,49,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB trim and one can avail a Rs 15,000 bank discount with select bank cards. It is available in a single Titanium Grey shade and can be bought via Flipkart, Vivo’s own website, along with other retailers. Sales for the device begin July 30 and it can be pre-booked starting today till July 29. One can also avail up to 24-month No-Cost EMI and other offers like 1 year free extended warranty, upgrade bonus, V-Shield, and more.

The Vivo X Fold 5 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is an 8T LTPO panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. It gets a 413 ppi. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels, 457 ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness as the foldable panel. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The X Fold 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.1 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. For selfies, there are two 20MP f/2.4 sensors, one on the external screen and the other on the internal screen.

The device is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is also IP58, IP59, and IP59+ rated for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X Fold 5 has stereo speakers and runs on FunTouchOS 15 based on Android 15.