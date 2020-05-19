Nokia 5.1 Plus starts receiving Android 10 update in India

15 Nokia smartphones have received the latest Android OS since its official launch in the country.

HMD Global has today announced the Nokia 5.1 Plus is the latest smartphone to join the Android 10 roll out in India. This now means that 15 Nokia smartphones have received the latest Android OS since its official launch in the country.

As of today, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 2.3 are all upgraded to Android 10.

New features with Android 10 update for Nokia 5.1 Plus includes:

1. Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

2. Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

3. Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

4. Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important

5. Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

To recall, Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.86-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution 1520 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 processor along with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera for video calling and selfies with AI-powered features. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and it now runs on Android 10.