Itel Alpha Edge, Itel Alpha Style Smartwatches Launched in India

Itel Alpha EDGE and Itel Alpha Style smartwatches have been announced in India with tough housings, sealed gaskets, and snug fit straps that keep out dust and water. They are claimed to be the India’s first smartwatches with Dual Design Protective cases. Here’s everything to know about them

Itel Alpha Edge, Alpha Style: Price

Covered by a 1-year warranty, the Itel Alpha Edge is available in colours of Lurex Black and Midnight Blue while the Alpha Style is available in eye-catching colours of Lurex Black, Midnight Blue, Rose Gold, and Champagne Gold. The Alpha Edge is available at just Rs 1,499 and the Alpha Style is available at Rs 1,799 in retail stores across India.

Itel Alpha Edge, Alpha Style: Features

Both Alpha Edge and Alpha Style smartwatches are IP68-rated, letting users shower, swim, or trek through rugged environments without worry. Alpha Style sports a cat eye design with a 1.43” AMOLED display. Both watches boast a snap on protective case that can be added or removed in seconds, giving wearers a choice between a sleek everyday finish and a more rugged, adventure‑ready cover – effectively giving two looks in one watch, a first of its kind feature in the Indian smartwatch industry.

Alpha Edge sports a 2.0‑inch display that has a brightness of 500 nits, keeping information readable even under harsh sun . Bluetooth calling, message alerts, and over 100+ sports modes and 150 watch faces sit alongside continuous heart‑rate, SpO2, and sleep tracking.

Read More: Itel City 100 Smartphone Launched in India with a Free Magnetic Speaker

The Alpha Style offers a 1.43‑inch AMOLED Display with a 466 × 466 Resolution and up to 700 nits brightness, delivering vivid colour and an always‑on option without draining the battery . A single‑chip Bluetooth 5.3 solution streamlines calling, shrinks the footprint, and extends battery endurance . Health and fitness features mirror those on Alpha Edge, backed by 100+ sports modes and 150 watch faces .

Across both models, users can control music, play built‑in games, and access stopwatch, calculator, weather, and find‑my‑phone functions.