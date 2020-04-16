Advertisement

Nokia 8 Sirocco starts receiving Android 10 update in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 10:30 am

Latest News

The Nokia 8 Sirocco update is being rolled out in batches in 35 countries including India.
After recently rolling out Android 10 update to Nokia 4.2, HMD Global has now announced the Android 10 update for Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone as well.

 

Till now, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 have received the Android 10 update. Nokia 8 Sirocco now becomes 11th smartphone from the company to receive the Android 10.

Juho Sarvikas revealed this news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “This one goes out to one of my favorites – Nokia 8 Sirocco! Upgrade to the next level with the Android 10 How are guys liking it? https://nokiaphon.es/Nokia8Sirocco."

 

The update brings the latest operating system along with a host of interesting features. The update also adds Smart Reply, additional controls over privacy, location data, additional controls over privacy and location data as well as Gesture Navigation. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

 

The update is being rolled out in batches in 35 countries including Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Iraq, Iran, Jordan,  Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Macau, Mongolia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia,  Sweden, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, and Ukraine. 

 

An official blog post on the Nokia forums reveals that 10 percent of these approved markets would be getting the update today, 50 percent of them by April 18, and full rollout will be completed by April 20.

 

Nokia 8 Sirocco was launched initially with Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. The phone received Android 9 Pie update last year.

 

Nokia 8 Sirocco phone feature a 5.5-inch Quad HD pOLED display with an edge-to-edge screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed up by 3260 mAh battery and it also supports wireless charging. It is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage. It has a Zeiss certified 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel dual camera setup on the back along with dual-tone LED flash. For the front, there a is 5-megapixel camera for selfies in front.

Latest News from Nokia

