  • 17:19 Apr 09, 2020

HMD Global announces Android 10 update for Nokia 4.2

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 09, 2020 4:34 pm

Nokia 4.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard.
After rolling Android 10 update to Nokia 3.2, HMD Global has now started rolling out Android 10 update for the Nokia 4.2 smartphone as well.

 

Till now, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 have received the Android 10 update.

New features with Android 10 update for Nokia 4.2 includes:

 

1. Gesture Navigation: control of your Nokia smartphone just got slicker, with faster and more intuitive controls at the tip of your fingers

2. Smart Reply: receive even smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take

3. Privacy Controls: have even more control of your personal data all in one place, and control when your location is shared with your apps – be that always, just while in use, or never

4. Focus mode: block out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important

5. Family Link: now part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

 

Nokia 4.2 was launched in India last year with Android 9 onboard. As an Android One programme smartphone, the Nokia 4.2 launched with a promise of with three years’ worth of guaranteed monthly security updates and two years of OS upgrades.

 

To recall, Nokia 4.2 is equipped with a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 270ppi pixel density. It has a 13-megapixel rear camera along with a 2-megapixel secondary camera for portrait shots and an 8-megapixel camera on the front. The power button of the phone acts a notification light, and it also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button.

 

The smartphone now runs on Android 10 and it comes with Android One branding and it is backed up by a 3000mAh battery. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot.

Tags: Nokia 4.2 Nokia 4.2 update Nokia 4.2 Android 10 Nokia 4.2 specs

