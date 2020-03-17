  • 20:27 Mar 17, 2020

Nokia 2.2 starts receiving Android 10 update

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2020 6:11 pm

The update brings the latest operating system along with a host of interesting features.
HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update to its budget-centric smartphone, the Nokia 2.2. The update brings the latest operating system along with a host of interesting features. 

 

Juho Sarvikas revealed this news on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “Nokia 2.2 users, now is your chance to update to Android 10! All performance-enhancing features are now available! Stay tuned for the same update for our other Nokia phones.” The latest Android 10 update brings February security patch along with system-wide dark mode. 

 

The update also brings Android 10-based navigation controls as well. The update also adds Smart Reply, additional controls over privacy and location data. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

 

To recall, the Nokia 2.2 currently sells at Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage variant and Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB variant. Nokia 2.2 features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor coupled with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 16GB/32GB of internal storage.

 

The Nokia 2.2 is backed by a single rear camera of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, it is loaded with a 5-megapixel sensor. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, FM Radio, Bluetooth 4.2, Google Assistant button and micro USB port. The memory can be further expanded up to 400GB with the help of a dedicated microSD card slot. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it comes with Android One branding and is backed up by a 3000mAh battery.

