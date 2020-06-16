Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+, Honor 9A, Nokia 5310 feature phone, Realme X3, Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 7:38 pm

From Motorola One Fusion+ to Realme X update, here is the daily TMI News Wrap.
Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera launched in India for Rs 16,999 

 

Motorola has today launched Motorola One Fusion+ in India for Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB model. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, quad-camera setup at the back and a huge battery. Motorola One Fusion+ will be available on Flipkart starting June 24 from 12:00 PM onwards. It comes in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White.

Key features

 Display: 6.5-inch Full HD+ display

 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor

 RAM and ROM: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

 Front Camera: 16MP (pop-up selfie camera)

Battery: 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging solution

 Operating System: Android 10

 

 



 

Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India with dual front speakers, long battery life


HMD Global has today launched the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India for Rs 3,399. Nokia 5310 will be available to pre-book on Nokia.com/phones or for notify-me on Amazon.in starting today. It will be available to purchase at both these e-stores starting 23rd June. Nokia 5310 will be available online for the first four weeks and then will be available across leading retail outlets in the country. It comes in White/Red and Black/Red colours in India.

 

Microsoft Teams gets custom background effects during video calls and more

 

Microsoft has revealed a new feature for its popular video conferencing application, Microsoft Teams. he company has introduced new custom background effects on Microsoft Teams. 

 

Microsoft has also announced some features for the free version of its Microsoft Teams application. To start with, users will be able to schedule meetings and send out invitations in advance. One can either copy the meeting link or send an invite via Outlook or Google calendar. Furthermore, Teams free users can now turn on live captions during their calls and meetings.  It’s currently available as a preview in U.S. English.



Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched in India

 

Sennheiser has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Momentum True Wireless 2, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 24,990 and it will be available in black starting today, June 16, 2020, while the white colour variant will be available at a later point.

 

The latest wireless earbuds from Sennheiser comes loaded with 7mm dynamic drivers that the brand claims provides good stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear and detailed treble. The audio experience can be customised via built-in equaliser, which can be operated via Sennheiser Smart Control application.

 

Realme X update brings June security patch, new charging animation and more

 

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older and first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Realme X. The new update brings the latest security patch along with a host of other features.

 

The update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11_C.04 and it is around 469 MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the June 2020 security patch to the Realme X smartphone. The update also adds two new applications including HeyFun and Realme PaySa applications.

 

Samsung Galaxy S9 series receiving One UI 2.1 update and June Security Patch

 

Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy S9 series of smartphones. The latest update brings One UI 2.1 and June Android security along with new features like Quick Share, Single Take, and My Filters to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

 

Asus ROG Phone 3 full specs surface online, 6.59-inch FHD+ display and 6000mAh battery tipped

 

Asus is working on on the launch of the ROG Phone 3 gaming-focused flagship phone. The Asus phone with model number ASUS_I003DD has surfaced on the database of China’s TENAA telecom authority with full specifications. Meanwhile, the phone has also been spotted on AnTuTu benchmarking website.

 

Realme X3 to be launched soon in India

 

Realme X3 will be launched in India soon. Madhav Sheth, Realme India’s CEO in a tweet confirmed that Realme will be launching Realme X3 in the country. He did not reveal an exact launch date for the upcoming smartphone. There are speculations the Realme X3 may be announced alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India, but there is no official announcement for it yet.

 

Honor 9A to launch globally on June 23



Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone globally soon. The brand has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A this month. 


The company will hold a live stream that is scheduled to take place on June 23. The live stream will take place at 5:30 PM IST on the said date and viewers can watch it on Honor social media channels along with the company's official website. That said, the Honor 9A is a new smartphone that will be launched around the globe on June 23. 

 

Key Features:

 

Display: 6.53-inch HD+ display

Processor: MediaTek Helio P35 processor

RAM & ROM: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Operating System: MagicUI 3.1 based on Android 10 out-of-box

 

Poco to launch a new phone in India in less than a month

 

Poco will launch a smartphone within the next 20-25 days, said the company’s General Manager, C Manmohan in an interview. The company could launch the Poco F2 Pro or the much rumoured M2 Pro in the country. The Poco F2 Pro phone debuted in Europe last month while the unannounced M2 Pro was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG websites with model number M2003J6CI. It also got listed on Xiaomi’s website a while back.

 

Latest Realme 3 and Realme 3i update brings DocVault feature, Realme Link and June Security Patch

 

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones. The update brings June Android Security Patch along with optimizations and bug fixes. It adds DocVault and Realme Link. It optimizes hanging issue in low memory state and the time of fingerprint recognize in some scenarios.

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Apple Maps brings Nearby feature to India

OnePlus phones to soon help you find public charging stations

Oppo Find X2 price tipped ahead of June 17 launch

Google Pixel 4a launch delayed again

