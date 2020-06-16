Realme X update brings June security patch, new charging animation and more

The new update brings the latest security patch along with a host of other features.

Advertisement

Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older and first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Realme X. The new update brings the latest security patch along with a host of other features.

The update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11_C.04 and it is around 469 MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the June 2020 security patch to the Realme X smartphone. The update also adds two new applications including HeyFun and Realme PaySa applications.

The update also adds new charging animations on the lock screen. The update also modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch. It also modifies the default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. The update optimises transparency of slide back gesture style and it also optimises screen recording icon size as well.

Advertisement

To recall, Realme X features a 6.53-inch notch-less AMOLED display that supports full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed up by a 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme X has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.