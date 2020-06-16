Advertisement

Realme X update brings June security patch, new charging animation and more

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 12:21 pm

The new update brings the latest security patch along with a host of other features.
Realme has started rolling out a new update to its older and first pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Realme X. The new update brings the latest security patch along with a host of other features. 

 

The update comes with version number RMX1901EX_11_C.04 and it is around 469 MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update brings the June 2020 security patch to the Realme X smartphone. The update also adds two new applications including HeyFun and Realme PaySa applications. 

 

The update also adds new charging animations on the lock screen. The update also modifies default state of power saving mode auto-off switch. It also modifies the default state of screen brightness reduction switch in power saving mode. The update optimises transparency of slide back gesture style and it also optimises screen recording icon size as well. 

 

To recall, Realme X features a 6.53-inch notch-less AMOLED display that supports full HD+ of 1080 x 2340 pixels, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is backed up by a 3765mAh battery which supports VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology. 

 

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Realme X has a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor and a depth sensor of 5-megapixel. For the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

 

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

