Samsung Galaxy S9 series receiving One UI 2.1 update and June Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 10:50 am

The latest update brings One UI 2.1 and June Android security along with new features like Quick Share, Single Take, and My Filters to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update to its Galaxy S9 series of smartphones. The latest update brings One UI 2.1 and June Android security along with new features like Quick Share, Single Take, and My Filters to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The latest software update brings version G96xFXXU9ETF5 in Germany and G96xNKSU3ETF4 in Korea. It is 896.15MB in size as per SamMobile. The update is likely to be rolled out in other countries including India in coming days.

The new update comes with Quick Share for sharing files and media between Galaxy devices and Music Share feature which let you share files and your Bluetooth audio connection with other devices respectively.

The update further brings new shooting modes like Single Take, Pro video recording, My Filters and AR Zone modes in the camera app as well as the Quick Share feature. Single Take lets you capture a series of photos and video clips for 10 seconds when you tap the shutter button. MyFilters allows you to replicate the effects of your favourite photos.  AR Zone app puts all augmented reality features, such as AR Emoji and AR Doodle, in one place.

The report further reveals that Samsung Keyboard now has a multilingual translation feature and new text undo/redo functions, and AR Emoji brings new manual editing tools and better facial recognition.

The update is rolling out over the air and users can check for the update manually by going to the Settings app and heading over to Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S9 series received stable Android 10 update alongside One UI 2.0 earlier this year. The Android 10 update for the Samsung Galaxy S9 came with build number G960FXXU7DTAA, while the update for the Samsung Galaxy S9+ carried build number G965FXXU7DTAA.

