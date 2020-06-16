Advertisement

Honor 9A to launch globally on June 23

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 2:57 pm

Latest News

The brand has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A this month.
Advertisement

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor has confirmed that it will be launching a new smartphone globally soon. The brand has revealed that it will launch Honor 9A this month. 


The company will hold a live stream that is scheduled to take place on June 23. The live stream will take place at 5:30 PM IST on the said date and viewers can watch it on Honor social media channels along with the company's official website. That said, the Honor 9A is a new smartphone that will be launched around the globe on June 23. 

 

The smartphone is said to be available in Black, Green and Blue colour options. The Honor 9A is said to feature a 6.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The phone will come with a waterdrop notch as per the teaser, while the back panel will be loaded with a dual-camera setup. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back panel as well. The phone will come with a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor at the rear. For the front, there will be an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. 

 

The smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it will be available with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone will run on MagicUI 3.1, which will be based on Android 10 OS out of the box. It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery. That said, there is no information about the upcoming Honor 9A smartphone, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Advertisement

Honor introduces ‘Super Service Offers’ for its customers in India

Honor Play 4 and Play 4 Pro 5G smartphones launched

Honor 8S 2020 announced with 5.71-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio A22

Honor X10 Max with a large 7.09-inch screen, X10 Pro launching soon

Latest News from Honor

You might like this

Tags: Honor 9A Honor 9A launch Honor 9A launch date Honor 9A specs Honor 9A price Honor 9A features Honor 9A colour options Honor smartphones Honor

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco to launch a new phone in India in less than a month

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro to Launch on June 19

Realme X3 to be launched soon in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies