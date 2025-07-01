Nothing Phone (3), Nothing Headphone (1) Launched in India

Nothing Phone (3) and Nothing Headphone (1) have been announced in India and around the globe. The new flagship smartphone from Nothing packs a new Glyph Matrix system that replaces the Glpyh Interface from previous Nothing phones. The Headphone (1) on the other hand comes with support for LDAC codec, 40mm drivers, and more.

Nothing Phone (3): Price, Availability, Specs

The Nothing Phone (3) is available in two variants: 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB which are priced at Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively. The device can be pre-ordered in India via Flipkart and other retail stores starting July 1, 2025.

As a special launch offer, customers who pre-book will receive the Nothing Ear free with their Phone (3). All the consumers who pre-book the Nothing Phone (3) or purchase the device on 15th July will also receive 1-year additional extended warranty.

Nothing will also offer up to 24 months No-Cost EMI options across leading banks. Available in Black and White shades, one can further avail an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 with ICICI and IDFC bank cards. It will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from July 15, 2025.

The Nothing Phone (3) sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1260 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED Display which has adaptive 30Hz to 120Hz refresh rate support, 10-bit colour depth, HDR10+, 4500 nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor which is paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. There’s no support for expandable storage. The Phone (3) runs on Android 15 OS based Nothing OS 3.5 and will receive 5 years of major OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

The Phone (3) sports triple rear cameras including a 50-megapixel f/1.88 OV50H primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.68 Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom. At the front, the device gets a 50-megapixel f/2.2 sensor.

The device is backed by a 5500mAh battery with support for 65W wired fast charging. Further, there’s 15W Qi wireless charging support with 5W reverse wireless charging and 7.5W reverse wired charging.

The handset supports Dual-SIM connectivity with 5G support. Apart from that, you get Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6.0, NFC, Dual-Band GPS, eSIM support, and a USB-C port for charging. For audio, there are 2 high definition mics with dual stereo speakers. The device is also IP68 rated.

Nothing Headphone (1): Price, Availability, Specs

The Headphone (1) from Nothing costs Rs 21,999 and will be available in Black and White shades. They can be pre-ordered starting July 4, 2025 via Flipkart. Consumers can also avail a special introductory launch day price of Rs 19,999 on the first day of sale, which is July 15, 2025.

Nothing will also offer 12 months No-Cost EMI options across leading banks on purchase from offline stores. The Nothing Headphone (1) will go on sale via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores.

The new over-ear headphones from Nothing weigh in at 329g and pack 40mm drivers along with support for LDAC codec. Nothing partnered with British audio company KEF for the tuning of audio in its first pair of headphones. You further get adaptive bass enhancement, Spatial Audio, on-head detection, as well as an 8-band EQ.

The headphones support up to 42dB Adaptive ANC along with a Transparent mode. You get multiple controls such as buttons, roll, and paddle for volume and music playback.

With a single press of the button, users can activate Channel Hop: a quick-switch feature that cycles between recent audio apps and favourite functions without digging through menus or switching screens. It’s built for speed and convenience – perfect for jumping between music, podcasts, and voice notes while commuting, working, or exercising. The Button can also be configured to trigger voice commands, launch News Reporter, or open Essential Space – a second memory designed to capture voice notes, reminders, and fleeting thoughts.

Google Fast Pair is also supported on the Nothing Headphones (1), along with Microsoft Swift Pair, Multipoint connectivity, LED charging status, low lag mode for gamers, personal sound profile, and Find My Device. It connects wirelessly over Bluetooth v5.3 and one can customise the features via the Nothing X app.

As for runtime, there’s a 1040mAh battery inside the headphones that can get you up to 80 hours of playback time with ANC off and up to 35 hours with ANC enabled. If you play music with LDAC codec enabled, runtime with ANC would be 30 hours and 54 hours without ANC. You can get up to 5 hours of playback time with a 5-minute charge when ANC is off.