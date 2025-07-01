Google Pixel 10 Series Specs Leaked Ahead of Launch

If rumours are to be believed, Google will be launching its next-gen Pixels in August and ahead of the launch, the Pixel 10 series specs have been leaked, which give us a good idea of what to expect from the devices. Here’s everything to know about the new leak for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL specifications.

Pixel 10 Series Specs: Everything to Know

The Pixel 10 series specs were leaked by Android Headlines. The report suggests that the Pixel 10 will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for protection, 2000 nits brightness in HBM model and 3000 nits peak brightness. It will be powered by the Tensor G5 chipset, manufactured by TSMC on a 3nm node, paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Pixel 10

Under the hood, there’ll be a 4970mAh battery with wired charging speeds increasing to 29W, and wireless speeds of 15W over Qi2. For optics, there’ll be a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 10.5-megapixel 5x telephoto sensor.

Speaking of downgrades, in comparison to the Pixel 9, the Pixel 10 comes with an inferior camera setup, no vapour chamber, and no Wi-Fi 7. However, it does sport a brighter display, a telephoto sensor, a larger battery with faster charging speeds along with a more efficient and powerful chip.

Read More: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Renders Leaked: Sticking to the Predecessor’s Design

Coming to the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL specs, they’ll have a 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch display, respectively. These will continue to support LTPO technology with 1-120Hz refresh rates, along with 3,000 nits of peak brightness. They will also use Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both the front and back.

Both of them will be powered by the Tensor G5 Processor paired with 16GB of RAM. However, storage is where things differ just a little bit. The Pixel 10 Pro will sport 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The Pixel 10 Pro XL on the other hand will skip the 128GB model, and offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Pixel 10 Pro

The camera setup remains largely the same on the two as their predecessors, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 48-megapixel 5x telephoto lens. The front-facing camera will still be a 42-megapixel shooter. The report says that both the ultra-wide and the telephoto shooters will be capable of macro this year.

The Pixel 10 Pro will sport a 4,870mAh with 29W wired charging while the Pro XL will have the largest ever battery in a Pixel, with a 5200mAh cell charging at up to 39W speeds. The Pixel 10 Pro battery seems to be smaller than that of the Pixel 10, likely due to the inclusion of the vapour chamber in the Pro model which the vanilla model lacks.They’ll have 15W wireless charging support with Qi2 tech.

Pixel 10 Series Launch Date (Leaked)

The Pixel 10 series will likely be announced on August 20 with sales beginning from August 28, according to rumours. We’ll know more once an official confirmation from the brand comes in.