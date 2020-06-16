Realme X3 to be launched soon in India

The Realme X3 is reported to have similar specs to the SuperZoom edition, only differing in camera specifications.

Realme X3 will be launched in India soon. Madhav Sheth, Realme India’s CEO in a tweet confirmed that Realme will be launching Realme X3 in the country.



In a tweet, Madhav said "So many of you guessed our upcoming flagship right in my previous tweet, so here’s the reveal guys! Time to get you closer to the stars with #realmeX3!"



The Realme India CEO, however, did not reveal an exact launch date for the upcoming smartphone. There are speculations the Realme X3 may be announced alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom in India, but there is no official announcement for it yet.



The Realme X3 is reported to have similar specs to the SuperZoom edition, only differing in camera specifications. The phones were recently spotted on India's Bureau of Standards website (BIS), which means their launch could happen soon in the country.



The Realme X3 was also spotted on Google Play Console listing with model number RMX2085L1. The listing revealed that the smartphone will come with a Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It will be powered by an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, which was introduced last year. The phone will come with 8GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. This means that it will come loaded with Realme UI.

Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. There is a punch-hole module on the front to house dual selfie cameras. It is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The phone pack 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart charge fast charging and it runs Android 10 with realme UI.



Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. There will also be an 8-megapixel periscope lens capable of 60x digital zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phone has dual selfie with a 32-megapixel camera with Sony IMX616 sensor, f/2.5 aperture and, 8-megapixel camera 105° ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

