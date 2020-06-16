Advertisement

Latest Realme 3 and Realme 3i update brings DocVault feature, Realme Link and June Security Patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 3:39 pm

Realme 3 and Realme 3i update adds DocVault and Realme Link. It optimizes hanging issue in low memory state and the time of fingerprint recognize in some scenarios.
Realme has started rolling out a new update to its Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones. The update brings June Android Security Patch along with optimizations and bug fixes.

The update comes with version number RMX1821EX_11.C.11 for Realme 3 and Realme 3i smartphones and is about 280MB in size. The official changelog reveals that the update adds DocVault and Realme Link. It optimizes hanging issue in low memory state and the time of fingerprint recognize in some scenarios.

Further, the optimized touch failure issue in some scenarios during game and the issue that no response while touching the edges and corners of the screen.

Moving on, the new update also optimized the issue that the compass of some phones is not sensitive and video scene brightness and color saturation. It also fixed the issue that no game dirac sound effect while entering some games.

Realme in its forum post has mentioned it is a staged rollout, the update will be randomly pushed to a limited number of users and will have a broader rollout in coming days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days.


Find the complete change log below:

 

UI Version:  RMX1821EX_11.C.11

 

Security

● Updated Android security patch（June,2020）

 

Application

● Added DocVault

● Added realme Link

 

System

● Optimized hanging issue in low memory state

 

Fingerprint

● Optimized the time of fingerprint recognize in some scenarios

 

Touch

● Optimized touch failure issue in some scenarios during game

● Optimized the issue that no response while touching the edges and corners of the screen

 

Other

● Optimized the issue that the compass of some phones is not sensitive

● Optimized video scene brightness and color saturation

● Fixed the issue that no game dirac sound effect while entering some games

 

The Realme 3i features a 6.2-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection 3. The phone comes equipped with MediaTek Helio P60 2.0GHz octa-core processor and it comes with an option to expand the storage up to 256GB via microSD card.

 

Realme 3 features a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio, 450nits brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 2.1GHz octa-core processor along with Mali G72 GPU.

