Google Rolls Out Start Another Chat Shortcut for Gemini on Android

Google is rolling out a small but notable UI feature for Gemini on Android devices. The Start Another Chat shortcut for Gemini on Android allows users to quickly initiate a new chat through the pop-up of the currently ongoing chat which removes the hassle of first opening the Gemini App and then selecting the option for a new chat.

We noticed the feature on two of our devices where the new Start Another Chat shortcut for Gemini on Android is shown if you summon the AI assistant through the ‘Hey Google’ phrase or the power key. Once you finish your prompt, the new shortcut button is shown on the top, next to the speaker icon.

If you go on to press it, Gemini resets the dialog box and brings you back to start a new chat with the AI assistant. Earlier, to start a new chat, you’d have to open the app in full screen and tap the back button within the app at the top left corner. With the new shortcut, it becomes easier to open a new chat session with Gemini through the chat box itself.

Meanwhile, earlier last month, Google announced the launch of Gemini in Google Docs on Android with a limited feature set. The company said it is bringing the power of Gemini in Google Docs on Android devices so that you can understand, summarise, and ask questions about documents on mobile. As a result, you can use Gemini to surface insights and key points on-the-go. Plus, Gemini in Docs on Android is available in 20+ languages.