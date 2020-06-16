Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 launched in India

The latest wireless earbuds from Sennheiser comes loaded with 7mm dynamic drivers that the brand claims provides good stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear and detailed treble.

Sennheiser has today announced the launch of its new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Momentum True Wireless 2, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 24,990 and it will be available in black starting today, June 16, 2020, while the white colour variant will be available at a later point.

The latest wireless earbuds from Sennheiser comes loaded with 7mm dynamic drivers that the brand claims provides good stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear and detailed treble. The audio experience can be customised via built-in equaliser, which can be operated via Sennheiser Smart Control application.

The earbuds come with an active noise cancellation feature that minimises distractions without compromising the quality of sound. Then there is a Transparent Hearing feature that lets the wearer blend in outside ambient sound at a touch. Customers can also make phone calls and interact with smart devices using voice command. The earbuds are loaded with beamforming technology that users two microphones to reduce noise and ensure crystal clear voice pick-up.

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 and support the latest high-quality audio codec support, including AAC and Qualcomm aptXTM. The earbuds come with customisable touch controls that allow users to their preferred way of controlling audio, calls or activating voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Apple Siri.

There is a Smart Pause feature, which automatically pauses audio playback when the earbuds are removed and resumes when they are replaced in the ear. The earbuds come with 7 hours of playback time that can be extended to up to 28 hours by charging the case. The earbuds come with IPX4-rated weather resistance.