Poco F2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 13, 2020 10:51 am

Poco F2 Pro is available in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple and Cyber Grey colour options.
Poco has finally announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone, the Poco F2 Pro. The smartphone is available in Neon Blue, Phantom White, Electric Purple and Cyber Grey colour options. 

 

The Poco F2 Pro is priced at EUR 499 (approx. Rs 40,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and EUR 599 (approx. Rs 48,900) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is available for purchase from Aliexpress and Gearbest. The smartphone is none other than a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro, which was launched in China recently. 

 

Coming to the specifications, the Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR10+, 100 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 800nits brightness.

 

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with Adreno 650 GPU. the phone is backed by with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor.

 

The Poco F2 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

 

The Poco F2 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11. On the connectivity front, it supports G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz) MU-MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1 + L5), NFC, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. The phone measures 163.3 x 75.4 x 8.9 mm and weighs 218 grams.

