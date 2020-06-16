Poco to launch a new phone in India in less than a month

Poco F2 Pro or M2 Pro could be launched to India.

Advertisement

Poco will launch a smartphone within the next 20-25 days, said the company’s General Manager, C Manmohan in an interview. The company could launch the Poco F2 Pro or the much rumoured M2 Pro in the country.



Poco’s General Manager was recently interviewed by Hindustan Times Tech in which he revealed that they will be launching a new Poco smartphone in India in less than 1 month. He said “We are definitely going to launch a new phone soon.. We want to ensure the philosophy we had is brought to different price ranges.” However, he did not reveal the exact launch date and the name of the smartphone.



Poco F2 Pro or M2 Pro could be launched to India. The Poco F2 Pro phone debuted in Europe last month while the unannounced M2 Pro was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG websites with model number M2003J6CI. It also got listed on Xiaomi’s website a while back.

Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that it will launch its first truly wireless earbuds in the country. The truly wireless earphones will be called the Poco Pop Buds. POCO GM, C Manmohan posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose the name of the new product. It is possible that the upcoming earbuds and smartphone will be launched at the same event. However, there is no information about the launch date, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Advertisement

Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor. The Poco F2 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11.

The Poco F2 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.