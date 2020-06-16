Advertisement

Poco to launch a new phone in India in less than a month

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 2:11 pm

Latest News

Poco F2 Pro or M2 Pro could be launched to India.
Advertisement

Poco will launch a smartphone within the next 20-25 days, said the company’s General Manager, C Manmohan in an interview. The company could launch the Poco F2 Pro or the much rumoured M2 Pro in the country.

Poco’s General Manager was recently interviewed by Hindustan Times Tech in which he revealed that they will be launching a new Poco smartphone in India in less than 1 month. He said “We are definitely going to launch a new phone soon.. We want to ensure the philosophy we had is brought to different price ranges.” However, he did not reveal the exact launch date and the name of the smartphone.

Poco F2 Pro or M2 Pro could be launched to India. The Poco F2 Pro phone debuted in Europe last month while the unannounced M2 Pro was recently spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG websites with model number M2003J6CI. It also got listed on Xiaomi’s website a while back.

 

Meanwhile, the company has already confirmed that it will launch its first truly wireless earbuds in the country. The truly wireless earphones will be called the Poco Pop Buds. POCO GM, C Manmohan posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose the name of the new product. It is possible that the upcoming earbuds and smartphone will be launched at the same event. However, there is no information about the launch date, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

Advertisement

 

Poco F2 Pro is equipped with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is loaded with in-display fingerprint sensor and infrared sensor. The Poco F2 Pro is backed by a 4700mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 11.

 

The Poco F2 Pro is loaded with a pop-up selfie camera which houses a 20-megapixel shooter. For the rear, it is loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, a 5-megapixel telephoto lens with 3cm to 7cm macro and portrait shots, a 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens with 123-degree FoV and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco F2 Pro with Snapdragon 865 chipset announced

Poco Pop Buds to launch in India soon, to be company's first truly wireless earphones

Poco X2 price hiked in India once again, now starts at Rs 17,499

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Poco Poco F2 Pro Poco M2 Pro

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei Enjoy 20 Pro to Launch on June 19

Realme X3 to be launched soon in India

Realme X update brings June security patch, new charging animation and more

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies