Advertisement

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera launched in India for Rs 16,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 16, 2020 12:10 pm

Latest News

The Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution that is touted to last for up to two days.
Advertisement

Motorola has today launched Motorola One Fusion+ in India for Rs 16,999 for the single 6GB + 128GB model. The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera, quad-camera setup at the back and a huge battery.


Motorola One Fusion+ will be available on Flipkart starting June 24 from 12:00 PM onwards. It comes in two colour options – Twilight Blue and Moonlight White. Motorola One Fusion+ was recently launched in Europe.

Motorola One Fusion+ runs on stock Android 10 and features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor unlike the European model. In Europe, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

The phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage with an option to expand the storage up to 1TB via microSD card. . There is a rear fingerprint sensor on the Motorola One Fusion+ and it comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

For the camera, the phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor inside the pop-up camera module with f/2.2 aperture.

The Motorola One Fusion+ is loaded with a 5000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging solution that is touted to last for up to two days. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS, GLONASS, AGPS, USB Type-C port and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 162.9 x 76.9 x 9.6 mm and weighs 210 grams.

Motorola One Fusion+ key specs leaked by YouTube

Motorola One Fusion+, One Fusion key specs and pricing leaked online

Motorola One Fusion+ with pop-up selfie camera announced

Motorola One Fusion+ to launch in India on June 16

Motorola One Fusion+ confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 730G chipset

Latest News from Motorola

You might like this

Tags: Motorola One Fusion+ Motorola One Fusion+ launch Motorola One Fusion+ specs Motorola One Fusion+ price Motorola One Fusion+ features Motorola smartphones Motorola

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme X3 to be launched soon in India

Realme X update brings June security patch, new charging animation and more

Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India with dual front speakers, long battery life

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more
Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Use Solar Enegry to save almost 100% of your electricity Bill: Direct Se

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies