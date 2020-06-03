Advertisement

Poco teases new smartphone launch in India, could be Poco M2 Pro

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 03, 2020 1:51 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the new product from Poco is coming soon to the country.
Advertisement

Poco has officially teased that it will be launching a new smartphone in India. The company has revealed that the new product from Poco is coming soon to the country. 

 

The brand has released a new video on its official Twitter handle. At the end of the video, it says, “The next Poco For India Coming soon.” This means that the company will introduce a new smartphone in the country. The company could launch Poco F2 Pro in the country or might introduce a new smartphone in the M-series. 

 

Previously it was reported that the company might introduce the Poco M2 Pro smartphone in India soon. The Poco M2 Pro with the model number M2001J2I has been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. 

 

Advertisement

Apart from the SAR value of 1.6 W/kg of the device, no other details on the specs have surfaced on the RF exposure page. Notably, the model number of the Poco F2 Pro is M2004J11G, so Poco M2 Pro is not likely to be a rebranded variant of Poco F2 or the Poco F2 Pro. The upcoming smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. 

 

Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed that it will launch its first truly wireless earbuds in the country. The truly wireless earphones will be called the Poco Pop Buds. POCO GM, C Manmohan posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose the name of the new product. It is possible that the upcoming earbuds and smartphone will be launched at the same event. However, there is no information about the launch date, so we suggest you stay tuned with us for more details.

 

Poco X2 128GB variant price again hiked in India

OnePlus 8 vs Poco F2 - How these affordable flagships compare?

Poco Pop Buds to launch in India soon, to be company's first truly wireless earphones

Poco X2 price hiked in India once again, now starts at Rs 17,499

Latest News from Poco

You might like this

Tags: Poco new smartphone Poco M2 Pro Poco smartphones Poco Pop Buds Poco India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung extends warranty on all products till June 15

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India on June 17

OnePlus 8 Pro suffers from HD playback issue, fix coming in Late June

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies