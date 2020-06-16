Microsoft Teams gets custom background effects during video calls and more

The company has also revealed that it is adding new features to the free version of Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft has revealed that it is rolling out a new update to its popular video-conferencing application, Microsoft Teams. The company has also revealed that it is adding new features to the free version of Microsoft Teams.

To start with, the company has introduced new custom background effects on Microsoft Teams. This is similar to what we have seen in Zoom and Google Meet. The feature will allow users to change the background during the video call by simply uploading the images or choosing from the collections of backgrounds available online.

The company notes that there is a wide array of background collections available, ranging from the Xbox collection to collection supporting the LGBTQI+ community. In order to use this feature, users can click on More option during a video call and click on Show background effects to select or upload a custom background for video call.

Microsoft has also announced some features for the free version of its Microsoft Teams application. To start with, users will be able to schedule meetings and send out invitations in advance. One can either copy the meeting link or send an invite via Outlook or Google calendar. Furthermore, Teams free users can now turn on live captions during their calls and meetings. It’s currently available as a preview in U.S. English. “This feature makes meetings more inclusive, giving participants another way to follow along with the conversation and address the needs of participants with different hearing abilities or language proficiencies,” the company said.