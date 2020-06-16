Nokia 5310 feature phone launched in India with dual front speakers, long battery life

Nokia 5310 will be available online for the first four weeks and then will be available across leading retail outlets in the country.

HMD Global has today launched the Nokia 5310 feature phone in India for Rs 3,399. Nokia 5310 was announced earlier this year in March and is now making its way to India. It is the refreshed version of the classic Nokia 5130 Xpress Music launched back in 2007.



Nokia 5310 will be available to pre-book on Nokia.com/phones or for notify-me on Amazon.in starting today. It will be available to purchase at both these e-stores starting 23rd June. Nokia 5310 will be available online for the first four weeks and then will be available across leading retail outlets in the country. It comes in White/Red and Black/Red colours in India.



The feature phone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA colour display with a resolution of 320 x 240 pixels. Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. Internal storage of 16MB which is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

[[VIDEOID=1643]]

Nokia 5310 comes loaded with dual front-facing speakers and you get play controls on the right side of the phone. It also comes with dedicated music buttons, meaning you can adjust the volume and shuffle through tracks with ease. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and wireless FM Radio.



For the camera, the phone has a VGA rear camera with LED flash along. In terms of the battery, the feature phone is backed by a 1200mAh removable battery which claims to offer talk time up to 7.5 hours on both the single-SIM and dual-SIM units. It offers a standby time of 22 days for the dual-SIM unit and of 30 days for the single SIM unit.



The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software. The phone measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.