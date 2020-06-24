Honor 9A, OnePlus TVs, Daiwa TVs, Realme C11, Samsung The Serif TV and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

From Honor 9A launch to the latest wireless earbuds from Sony, here is the TMI Daily News Wrap.

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

Honor has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Honor 9A for the global market. The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900) and it will be available for purchase in Europe from July.







Key features:

Display: 6.3-inch HD+ display

Processor: Mediatek Helio P22

RAM and ROM: 3GB RAM + 64GB, expandable up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 5MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Realme recently revealed that it will be launching Realme C11 in Malaysia. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme C11 smartphone will be launched in the country on June 30. The brand claims that the Realme C11 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

Rumoured specs:

Display: 6.5-inch display

Processor: Mediatek Helio G35

RAM and ROM: 2GB RAM + 32GB, expandable up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 13MP + 2MP

Battery: 5000mAh with 18W fast charging support

OS: Android 10 based on Realme UI

Samsung The Serif TV range to launch in India next week

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new premium Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Samsung The Serif TV, the new range will be launched in the country next week. As per a report by IANS, the upcoming The Serif TV will come with a starting price of Rs 85,000.

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

Itel has today announced the launch of a new range of smart gadgets in India to complement its phone range. The brand has introduced power banks, car charger, fitness tracker, Bluetooth speakers and earphones in the country. The company has introduced 14 new products in the accessories segment under four different categories at a price range of Rs 100 to Rs 1999.

Daiwa introduces a new range of Smart TVs in India







Daiwa has announced the launch of a new range of Smart TVs in India. The company has introduced 65-inch (D65QUHD-M10) and 55-inch (D55QUHD-M10) 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country. The company has revealed that the Smart TVs come with a two-year warranty and it is available for purchase from offline retail stores. The 65-inch model is priced at Rs 51,990, while the 55-inch model comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990.

Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB extra data with select prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea is now offering up to 5GB additional data on its five prepaid plans. It is called - ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’ and is available across all circles in India. Vodafone Idea users will be able to get the extra 5GB data with prepaid plans of Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 599.







Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 wireless earbuds launched in India

Sony has today announced the launch of its latest earbuds in India. Dubbed as Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 18,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. The WF-SP800N will go on sale on June 26, while the WF-XB700 model is available for purchase starting from today. The former is available in Blue and Black colour options, while the latter is available in Black, Blue and White colour options.

Honor MagicBook 14, Honor Choice True Wireless earbuds announced

Alongwith the launch of Honor 9A smartphone, Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds have also been unveiled with over 24 hours of battery life. The company has however not announced the price and availability of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds.



The Honor MagicBook 14 has also been announced. The notebook is priced at €599 and comes in Space Gray and Mystic Silver. It a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by AMD‘s Ryzen 5 3500U processor along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-booking on Amazon India with 2-year extended warranty

OnePlus is all set to launch two new OnePlus TV series in India on July 2. Now, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced that its upcoming TVs is now listed for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko general insurance company.

Samsung announces cashback offer of Rs 1500 on Galaxy A51 smartphone

Samsung has today announced offers on the Galaxy A51 smartphone. The offer is available only on Galaxy A51 8GB variant. The company is offering a cashback of Rs 1500 with HDFC, ICICI, SBI cards. Consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 1500 by using their credit/debit cards from HDFC, ICICI and SBI.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch soon in India

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that it could be debuting in India shortly. The Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM has received BIS certification.