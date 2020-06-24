Advertisement

Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 wireless earbuds launched in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 2:11 pm

The WF-SP800N will go on sale on June 26, while the WF-XB700 model is available for purchase starting from today.

 

Sony has today announced the launch of its latest earbuds in India. Dubbed as Sony WF-SP800N and WF-XB700, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 18,990 and Rs 9,990 respectively. 

 

The WF-SP800N will go on sale on June 26, while the WF-XB700 model is available for purchase starting from today. The former is available in Blue and Black colour options, while the latter is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. 

 

To start with WF-SP800N, the wireless earbuds come with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with active noise cancellation technology and it is meant for sports. The cancellation technology blocks out distraction and it also comes with IP55 water and sweat resistance. The earbuds come with soft-cushioned arch supporter and it features 3D curved design that makes it comfortable to hold. 

 

It comes with adaptive sound control that automatically detects whether the user is running, walking, travelling and more. It also features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earbuds offer up to 9 hours of playback with noise cancellation and a total of 18 hours of playback with charging case. 

 

 

Coming to WF-XB700, the wireless earbuds come with 12mm drivers and it is loaded with Extra Bass technology for a deep and punchy sound. The wireless earbuds are loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and it comes with an ergonomic design for a secure and comfortable fit. The earbuds come with IPX4 certification, making it water-resistant. It offers 9 hours of battery life and 18 hours of battery with charging case.

 

Sony WI-SP510 wireless sports headphones launched in India for Rs 4,990

Sony WH-CH710N wireless headphones with 35 days battery life launched in India for Rs 9,990

Exclusive: Sony to launch two TWS earphones in India on June 24

SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India, adds new look and content

