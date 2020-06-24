Samsung The Serif TV range to launch in India next week

The Serif TV will come with a starting price of Rs 85,000.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new premium Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Samsung The Serif TV, the new range will be launched in the country next week.

As per a report by IANS, the upcoming The Serif TV will come with a starting price of Rs 85,000. The TV was introduced at CES 2019 along with The Frame range. The major highlight of the upcoming TV is the unique unibody design in the shape of the letter ‘I’. The TV comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology that uses nano-sized quantum dots to produce 100 per cent colour volume and it is also loaded with HDR10+ for enhanced viewing experience.

The latest TV also comes with a new Ambient Mode that provides useful information when the TV is off. One can also listen to music, set different wallpapers and more with the new Ambient Mode. The TV also comes with NFC and users can simply place their smartphone on the top of the Serif TV to stream music from the phone on the TV. The Smart TV also supports voice assistant Bixby and Amazon Alexa. It supports Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Previously, the company introduced The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India. To start with The Frame 2020, the TV will be available in three sizes – 50-inch (1m 25 cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 65-inch (1m 63cm), for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990, Rs139,990, respectively. The Frame 2020 will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.