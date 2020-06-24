Advertisement

OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-booking on Amazon India with 2-year extended warranty

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 2:01 pm

The OnePlus Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

OnePlus is all set to launch two new OnePlus TV series in India on July 2. Now, ahead of the launch, OnePlus has announced that its upcoming TVs is now listed for pre-booking on Amazon India. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus TV models will get extended warranty for two years from Acko general insurance company.

To be eligible for this offer, the customer has to pre-book OnePlus TV before July 2 by paying Rs 1,000. The pre-booking offer is already live and will continue till July 2.

The warranty plan by Acko is priced at Rs 2,999 but with the introductory offer, you can get it for Rs 1,000.

How to pre-book the device:

1. Purchase the 2-year extended warranty worth up to INR 3,000 at INR 1,000 on Amazon.in between 23 June, 2020 to 2 July, 2020.
2. An email confirmation will be shared on purchase.
3. Purchase any of the new OnePlus TVs (2020 models) on Amazon before 5th Aug, 2020.
4. On purchase of the OnePlus TV, all customers who also purchased the 2-year extended warranty will receive Amazon Pay balance of INR 1,000 by 10th Aug, 2020.

OnePlus recently confirmed some key features of the upcoming Smart TV series. The Smart TV series will come with 93 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut. OnePlus claims that DCI-P3 colour gamut is important to deliver a rich colour experience on a TV. The display on the OnePlus TV series will be known as OnePlus Cinematic Display.

The mid-segment model will come with Gamma Engine to enhance the viewing experience and picture quality. The upcoming Smart TV will support MEMC technology and will come with Dolby Vision certification.

