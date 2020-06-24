Advertisement

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 10:48 am

The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900) and it will be available for purchase in Europe from July.
Honor has announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Honor 9A for the global market. The smartphone comes with a price tag of EUR 149.90 (approx. Rs 12,900) and it will be available for purchase in Europe from July. 

 

The smartphone will be also available in select Asian markets including India. The phone comes with Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour options. The Honor 9A features a 6.3-inch HD+ Dewdrop display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. 

 

The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via microSD card slot. On the camera front, the Honor 9A is loaded with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, 5-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. 

 

The Honor 9A is loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 based on Magic UI 3.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, it supports Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, Micro USB Port and dual-SIM support. The phone measures 159.07 x 74.06 x 9.04mm and weighs 185 grams.

 

