Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Realme recently revealed that it will be launching Realme C11 in Malaysia. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch date of the upcoming smartphone.

Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme C11 smartphone will be launched in the country on June 30. The brand claims that the Realme C11 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Helio G35 processor. Interestingly, it was earlier rumoured that Redmi 9C will be the first smartphone to be backed by the latest Helio G35 processor.

Meanwhile, some renders and key specs of the upcoming smartphone has been leaked online. To start with render, a leaked poster reveals that the Realme C11 will be available in Purple and Green colour options. The smartphone will be loaded with a 5000mAh battery and it will come with a 6.5-inch mini-drop display.

The poster further reveals that the phone will come with a dual-camera setup. The Realme C11 is said to be available with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone is said to feature a 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the front camera is not known at the moment.



Meanwhile, Realme has revealed that it will launch Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme Buds Q in India on June 25. The brand has also hinted that it will launch Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones during the launch event. The online launch event will kickstart at 12:30 PM IST onwards on the company's social media platforms and YouTube channel.