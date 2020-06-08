Advertisement

OnePlus to introduce two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 08, 2020 11:13 am

Latest News

The brand has revealed that it will launch two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2.
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching a new Smart TV portfolio in India next month. The brand has revealed that it will launch two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2. 

 

The launch event is scheduled to take place on the said date at 7 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and social media channels. The company has revealed that the upcoming series of Smart TVs will bring premium experience across different screen sizes. The company says that it will launch the Smart TV series in mid-range as well as the entry-level segment. 

 

“In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, “We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design.”

 

Advertisement

To recall, the company introduced its smart TVs in India in 2019 with OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The former comes with a price tag of Rs 69,900, while the latter is priced at Rs 99,900. The standard OnePlus TV Q1 features a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a 55-inch QLED display with a 100Hz refresh rate and 90 local dimming zones.

OnePlus TV new update brings content integration with Voot, Spotify, JioSaavn and more

OnePlus introduces OnePlus TV Product Ninjas programme in India

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro receive new OxygenOS update with camera, and network optimizations

OnePlus TV now supports dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus TV OnePlus Smart TV OnePlus TV series OnePlus Smart TVs OnePlus India OnePlus

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV now supports dedicated Amazon Prime Video section on Oxygen Play

Vu to launch its new Smart TV series in India on June 10

Daiwa launches two new Smart TVs in India, partners with Dbx-tv for 4K TVs

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression

Infinix Hot 9 & Hot 9 Pro: Ist Impression
100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida

100 Percent battery manufacturing will take time in Inida
TikTok in Trouble

TikTok in Trouble
Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds S: First Impression & Unboxing
Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Latest Picture Story

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies