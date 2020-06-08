OnePlus to introduce two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2

The brand has revealed that it will launch two new OnePlus Smart TV series in India on July 2.

The launch event is scheduled to take place on the said date at 7 PM IST. The event will be live-streamed on the company's official YouTube channel and social media channels. The company has revealed that the upcoming series of Smart TVs will bring premium experience across different screen sizes. The company says that it will launch the Smart TV series in mid-range as well as the entry-level segment.

“In 2020, we aim to further enhance the OnePlus connected ecosystem experience. We look forward to offering a wider range of smart TVs that embody our burdenless technology experience, and also provide a truly seamless smart TV experience for our community at an accessible price range,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus, “We believe the new range of OnePlus TVs will re-define the premium experience in their respective price segments by providing unparalleled quality, coupled with best-in-class displays and premium design.”

To recall, the company introduced its smart TVs in India in 2019 with OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro. The former comes with a price tag of Rs 69,900, while the latter is priced at Rs 99,900. The standard OnePlus TV Q1 features a 55-inch 4K QLED screen with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and an aspect ratio of 16:9. OnePlus TV Q1 Pro comes with a 55-inch QLED display with a 100Hz refresh rate and 90 local dimming zones.