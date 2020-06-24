Advertisement

Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB extra data with select prepaid plans

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 11:51 am

Latest News

The Vodafone Idea new ‘App/Web Exclusive’ offer is now listed under the recommended section on both the Vodafone and Idea websites.
Advertisement

Vodafone Idea is now offering up to 5GB additional data on its five prepaid plans. It is called - ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’ and is available across all circles in India. Vodafone Idea users will be able to get the extra 5GB data with prepaid plans of Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 599.

The Vodafone Idea new ‘App/Web Exclusive’ offer is now listed under the recommended section on both the Vodafone and Idea websites. All Vodafone Idea customers can avail the offer as it is live across all operating circles in India.

After 1GB extra data, the Vodafone Idea Rs 149 prepaid plan is now offering a total of 3GB data. Earlier, it was offering 2GB of data. Apart from this, the Rs 149 plan also offers unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and 28 days of validity.

The Rs 219 prepaid plan offers 2GB of extra data with 1GB daily data benefit. The 2GB can be used whenever a 1GB daily data limit is exhausted. This plan also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.

Rs 249 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan offers 5GB of extra data alongside the 1.5GB daily data benefit. After the additional data of 5GB, this plan now has a total data of 47GB. Apart from that, the plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.

The Rs 399 offers the same benefits as Rs 249 plan with the same amount of extra data, but it comes with a validity of 56 days. After the additional data of 5GB, this plan now has a total data of 89GB.

The Rs 599 prepaid plan also comes with the same benefits as the Rs 249 recharge, but it comes with a validity of 84 days. So, in total this plan now comes with a 131GB of data.

Vodafone Idea 251 prepaid plan now available in all circles

Vodafone-Idea cellular services now support Apple Watches

Vodafone Idea installs protective shields at telecom retail outlets

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 251 prepaid plan with 28 days validity

Vodafone Idea partners with PayTM to recharge using valid UPI ID

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 recharge plan revised to offer double data benefits

Latest News from Vodafone

You might like this

Tags: Vodafone Idea Vodafone Idea prepaid plans operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Realme C11 confirmed to launch on June 30

Redmi 9 announced with 6.53-inch FHD+ display, 6GB+128GB variant, 5020mAh battery

Honor 9A with 5000mAh battery announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies