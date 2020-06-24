Vodafone Idea offering up to 5GB extra data with select prepaid plans

The Vodafone Idea new ‘App/Web Exclusive’ offer is now listed under the recommended section on both the Vodafone and Idea websites.

Vodafone Idea is now offering up to 5GB additional data on its five prepaid plans. It is called - ‘App/Web Exclusive Offer’ and is available across all circles in India. Vodafone Idea users will be able to get the extra 5GB data with prepaid plans of Rs 149, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 599.



After 1GB extra data, the Vodafone Idea Rs 149 prepaid plan is now offering a total of 3GB data. Earlier, it was offering 2GB of data. Apart from this, the Rs 149 plan also offers unlimited calls, Vodafone Play subscription, Zee5 subscription, and 28 days of validity.



The Rs 219 prepaid plan offers 2GB of extra data with 1GB daily data benefit. The 2GB can be used whenever a 1GB daily data limit is exhausted. This plan also offers unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription.



Rs 249 Vodafone Idea prepaid plan offers 5GB of extra data alongside the 1.5GB daily data benefit. After the additional data of 5GB, this plan now has a total data of 47GB. Apart from that, the plan also includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS messages per day, Vodafone Play subscription and Zee5 subscription.



The Rs 399 offers the same benefits as Rs 249 plan with the same amount of extra data, but it comes with a validity of 56 days. After the additional data of 5GB, this plan now has a total data of 89GB.



The Rs 599 prepaid plan also comes with the same benefits as the Rs 249 recharge, but it comes with a validity of 84 days. So, in total this plan now comes with a 131GB of data.





