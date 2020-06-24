Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

The brand has introduced power banks, car charger, fitness tracker, Bluetooth speakers and earphones in the country.

Itel has today announced the launch of a new range of smart gadgets in India to complement its phone range. The brand has introduced power banks, car charger, fitness tracker, Bluetooth speakers and earphones in the country.

The company has introduced 14 new products in the accessories segment under four different categories at a price range of Rs 100 to Rs 1999. To start with, itel IPP-62 power bank, it comes with a capacity of 10000mAh. It allows 2.1A fast charging support and it can fully charge a device in 4 to 5 hours, the company claims.

The iTel ICC-11 car charger comes with dual USB ports and it features fast charging support. It comes with a compact design, multi-layered protection and its compatibility with most cars in the market. Coming to the fitness band, the itel IFB-11 features an HD colour display and it comes with a 20 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with calorie counts, footsteps, keeps a track of your sleeping time and more. It is IP67 certified making splash proof. The fitness band also shows alerts of calls, messages and WhatsApp.

The itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker comes with a 5W dual speaker and it comes with stereo stabilization. The speaker is loaded with 1500mAh battery and it features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The company claims that the device delivers up to 6 hours. It comes with Aux connectivity, T-Card support with wireless FM Radio.

Lastly, the Bluetooth earphones IEB-62, it comes with sweatproof design and it is lightweight in nature. It comes with an in-line remote and microphone. It also features flexible around-the-neck design and the earbuds are magnetic in nature. The Necklace earphones exhibit a standby of 120 hours and its battery provides a talk time of up to 6 hours and music playtime of 5 hours continuously.