Advertisement

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 1:46 pm

Latest News

The brand has introduced power banks, car charger, fitness tracker, Bluetooth speakers and earphones in the country.

Itel has today announced the launch of a new range of smart gadgets in India to complement its phone range. The brand has introduced power banks, car charger, fitness tracker, Bluetooth speakers and earphones in the country. 

 

The company has introduced 14 new products in the accessories segment under four different categories at a price range of Rs 100 to Rs 1999. To start with, itel IPP-62 power bank, it comes with a capacity of 10000mAh. It allows 2.1A fast charging support and it can fully charge a device in 4 to 5 hours, the company claims. 

 

The iTel ICC-11 car charger comes with dual USB ports and it features fast charging support. It comes with a compact design, multi-layered protection and its compatibility with most cars in the market. Coming to the fitness band, the itel IFB-11 features an HD colour display and it comes with a 20 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with calorie counts, footsteps, keeps a track of your sleeping time and more. It is IP67 certified making splash proof. The fitness band also shows alerts of calls, messages and WhatsApp. 

 

The itel IBS-10 Bluetooth speaker comes with a 5W dual speaker and it comes with stereo stabilization. The speaker is loaded with 1500mAh battery and it features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option. The company claims that the device delivers up to 6 hours. It comes with Aux connectivity, T-Card support with wireless FM Radio.  

 

Lastly, the Bluetooth earphones IEB-62, it comes with sweatproof design and it is lightweight in nature. It comes with an in-line remote and microphone. It also features flexible around-the-neck design and the earbuds are magnetic in nature. The Necklace earphones exhibit a standby of 120 hours and its battery provides a talk time of up to 6 hours and music playtime of 5 hours continuously.

 

Itel to launch its first waterdrop notch display smartphone in India soon

Itel Vision 1 with waterdrop notch display, 4000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 5,499

Itel, Tecno offer extended on its range of smartphones during Coronavirus lockdown

Latest News from ITEL

Tags: Itel Itel accessories itel car charger itel power bank itel bluetooth earphones itel Bluetooth speaker itel

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 wireless earbuds launched in India

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

WWDC 2020: iPadOS 14, watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 announced

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies