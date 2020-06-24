Advertisement

Daiwa introduces a new range of Smart TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 1:56 pm

The company has introduced 65-inch (D65QUHD-M10) and 55-inch (D55QUHD-M10) 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country.

Daiwa has announced the launch of a new range of Smart TVs in India. The company has introduced 65-inch (D65QUHD-M10) and 55-inch (D55QUHD-M10) 4K UHD Smart TVs in the country. 

 

The company has revealed that the Smart TVs come with a two-year warranty and it is available for purchase from offline retail stores. The 65-inch model is priced at Rs 51,990, while the 55-inch model comes with a price tag of Rs 34,990. The Smart TVs offer 4K UHD display with a screen resolution of 3840 x 1080 pixels. It comes with Quantum Lummit technology and it supports HDR10 as well. 

 

The 55-inch variant comes with an NTSC level of 95 per cent and 99 per cent DCI- P3 colour gamut. The Smart TV uses dbx-tv audio technology and it is loaded with 20-Watt speakers along with a built-in soundbar. 

 

Coth the TVs, combine content discovery engine for search. It is loaded with Cloud TV certified AOSP. The Smart TV comes with several certified apps which include Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema etc. Both TV’s support Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps. The Smart TVs also support OTA updates. 

 

The Smart TVs are powered by an A55 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GM ROM. In terms of connectivity, it supports 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB, Wifi, 1 Optical Output, Bluetooth connectivity and E-share for screen mirroring and air mouse.  

 

Commenting on the new addition, Arjun Bajaaj – CEO, Daiwa TV said, “Daiwa being a part of the Videotex Group, has been manufacturing all its TVs in India. The newest Big screen Smart TVs at Daiwa is built to deliver the best picture and audio quality you can get, even beating out the existing models of TVs available in the Industry. The TVs are also loaded with an array of features and apps, however, no longer limited to limited storage.  In sync with market trends, it comes with upgraded RAM and storage facility maximizing your entertainment” he further adds.

 

