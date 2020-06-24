Advertisement

Honor MagicBook 14, Honor Choice True Wireless earbuds announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 12:41 pm

Latest News

Honor also announced some new features for Honor Magic Earbuds.

Alongwith the launch of Honor 9A smartphone, Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds have also been unveiled with over 24 hours of battery life. The company has however not announced the price and availability of Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds.

The Honor MagicBook 14 has also been announced. The notebook is priced at €599 and comes in Space Gray and Mystic Silver. It a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by AMD‘s Ryzen 5 3500U processor along with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD.

It comes with 56Wh battery with 65W Type- C Power Adapter with fast charging. For ports, you get two USB-A ports (1x USB 3.0 and 1x USB 2.0), a USB-C port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It has a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button.

The MagicBook features a full-size backlit keyboard, a hidden webcam that’s placed between the function and power buttons. The device has a software feature called Honor MagicLink, which provides instant two-way sharing between laptop and smartphone.

The new earbuds are a part of the Honor Choice series that the company has introduced to further its 1 + 8 + N strategy. The first product in the series is the Honor Choice True Wireless earbuds.

The earbuds come with a 7mm composite diaphragm for better audio output. With the Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds, the company claims to offer up to 24 hours of battery life, up to 6 hours of playback on one single charge. With the charging case, the Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds get an additional 18 hours playback. No other major details for the earbuds have been revealed by the company.

Honor also announced some new features for Honor Magic Earbuds. Now users can fully adjust the level of noise cancellation and there's a new awareness mode that lets the user hear their surroundings without removing the earbuds. To activate awareness mode, users will need to connect the earbuds to the Huawei AI Life app and upgrade to 1.9.0.133 software version or above.

Apart from this, Honor has announced an update for the MagicWatch 2 which brings 85 additional kinds of exercise.

Tags: Honor MagicBook 14 Honor Choice True Wireless Earbuds Honor Magic Earbuds

 

