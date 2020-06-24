Advertisement

Samsung announces cashback offer of Rs 1500 on Galaxy A51 smartphone

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 2:19 pm

Samsung is offering a cashback of Rs 1500 with HDFC, ICICI, SBI cards.
Samsung has today announced offers on the Galaxy A51 smartphone. Priced at Rs 27999, the 8+128GB variant of Galaxy A51 comes in three colours - Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush White, and Prism Crush Blue.

The company is offering a cashback of Rs 1500 with HDFC, ICICI, SBI cards. Consumers can avail a cashback of Rs 1500 by using their credit/debit cards from HDFC, ICICI and SBI.

Then there is Rs 1500 Upgrade Offer in which customers can avail an additional upgrade bonus of Rs 1500 with the upgrade offer on purchase of Galaxy A51 8GB variant in India.

The company is also offering No Cost EMI offer in which consumers can also avail a no-cost EMI offer on purchase of Galaxy A51 8GB variant. All three offers are mutually exclusive.

Samsung Galaxy A51 features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The smartphone comes packed with 4000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support and runs on Samsung One UI 2.0 based on Android 10.

It comes loaded with 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9611 processor alongside Mali-G72 GPU. There is 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot. The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner as well.

On the camera front, the A51 comes equipped with a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/20 aperture, a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

On the connectivity front, it has VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with A-GPS, GLONASS and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone measures 158.5 x 73.6 x 7.9mm and weighs 172 grams.

