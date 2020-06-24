Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch soon in India

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a 50ATM water-resistant fitness tracker. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was launched in China earlier this month. Now the fitness tracker will also be launched soon in India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that it could be debuting in India shortly.

The Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM has received BIS certification. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 in China in June Last year and it was launched in India in September.



The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a 50ATM water-resistant fitness tracker. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The Mi band 5 comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking.



The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. It comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature



The Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 125mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.