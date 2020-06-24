Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch soon in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 3:51 pm

Latest News

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a 50ATM water-resistant fitness tracker. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass.
Advertisement

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was launched in China earlier this month. Now the fitness tracker will also be launched soon in India.

 

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has been certified by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in India. The appearance on the BIS indicates that it could be debuting in India shortly.

Advertisement

 

The Mi Band 5 with the model number XMSH10HM has received BIS certification. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Mi Band 4 in China in June Last year and it was launched in India in September.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a 50ATM water-resistant fitness tracker. It features a 1.1-inch AMOLED colour touchscreen display with up to 450nits brightness and it features 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The Mi band 5 comes with 100+ new animated watch faces. It comes with 24-hour sleep monitoring with quick naps, REM deep sleep and light sleep tracking.  

The fitness band comes with 11 sports modes including running, walking, cycling, indoor running, swimming, exercise, indoor cycling, elliptical machine, skipping rope, yoga and rowing machine. It comes loaded with PPG heart rate sensor and it comes with PAI (Personal Activity Intelligence) feature

The Mi Band 5 is loaded with a 125mAh battery and the company claims that it can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. The fitness band comes with 5ATM certification, making it water-resistant up to 50 meters. It also tracks women’s health including menstrual cycle tracking, ovulation record and more.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to reportedly feature 1.2-inch display and global NFC support

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to launch on June 11

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 with color display, magnetic charging dock announced

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Xiaomi Mi Band 5 launch Xiaomi Mi Band 5 specs Xiaomi Mi Band 5 price Xiaomi Mi Band 5 features Xiaomi fitness band Xiaomi

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony WF-SP800N, WF-XB700 wireless earbuds launched in India

Itel introduces new range of Smart Gadgets in India

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies