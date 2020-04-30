Advertisement

Android 10 (Go Edition) update rolled out for Nokia 1 Plus

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 30, 2020 12:58 pm

Nokia 1 Plus was launched with Android Pie Go Edition last year.
Nokia has started rolling out the first wave of the latest Android 10 (Go Edition) update for the Nokia 1 Plus device.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, has revealed on his Twitter account that the Nokia 1 Plus is receiving an update to Android 10. The tweet reads "Android 10 (Go edition) rollout for Nokia 1 Plus starts today. With so many new features, your phone will feel brand new all over again! Check here for more details and availability in different countries."

This latest update brings privacy and security features for users, as well as Dark Theme, Focus mode, dedicated ‘Privacy section’, and more. Users can go to Settings > Software Update in order to download the latest Android 10 build.

 

Nokia has so far released the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 6.2. Nokia 1 Plus now becomes the 14th Nokia phone to get the Android 10 update.

The update is rolling to these countries in batches -Bahrain, Bangladesh, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen.

The company says that 10 percent of these approved markets will receive the update today, 50% by May 2nd and on May 4th, 100% of these approved markets will have received Android 10.

 

Nokia 1 Plus was launched with Android Pie Go Edition last year. It is equipped with a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ IPS display with a pixel density of 197ppi and 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek MT6739WW processor along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The device features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The phone runs on 2500mAh battery

