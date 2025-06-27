Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G has been announced in India with an Exynos chipset under the hood. The same device was recently launched in Korea as the Galaxy Jump 4. The Galaxy M36 5G has triple rear cameras, a notch on the front, and more. Here’s everything to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M36 5G will be priced at Rs 17,499 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB + 128GB model costs Rs 18,999 while the top-end 8GB + 256GB trim costs Rs 21,999. It will go on sale starting July 12 during the Amazon Prime Day event and consumers can avail an introductory offer of Rs 1,000 discount with select bank cards. The handset comes in Serene Green, Orange Haze, and Velvet Black shades.

Samsung Galaxy M36 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M36 5G sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ sAMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a punch-hole notch, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, 1000 nits brightness, and 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset under the hood. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 25W Fast charging support.

It gets up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. In terms of optics, there are triple cameras on the back, consisting of a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, LED flash and OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP Macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. The phone gets a 13MP f/2.2 snapper on the front for selfies.

The handset has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, and 5G. The handset also gets a USB-C port charging. It runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will receive 6 years of OS upgrades along with 6 years of security patches.