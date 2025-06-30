Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch Teased

Vivo X Fold 5 India launch has been teased by the brand. While the brand didn’t confirm the exact date, we can expect the device to launch sometime during next month. Furthermore, the device was launched in China earlier last week, so there’s a chance that the Indian variant might also come with the same specs.

Vivo X Fold 5 India Launch

Vivo X Fold 5 India launch was teased through Vivo India’s X account, where the caption read, “What you’re seeing is just the beginning. The real story unfolds soon. Stay tuned for more. #vivoXFold5 #SoLightSoStrong.” This confirms that the device is all set to arrive soon, sometime likely in July. The brand should also be confirming an exact date in the coming weeks. Vivo also created a microsite which confirms some of the specs of the handset that are identical to the X Fold 5’s Chinese counterpart.

The Vivo X Fold 3 Pro launched in India earlier in June 2024 and started Rs 1,59,999 for the sole 16GB + 512GB version. In China, the X Fold 5 costs CNY 6,999 (approx Rs 83,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model, while the top-end model costs CNY 9,499 (approx Rs 1,13,900) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is available in white, green, and black shades in the region.

The Vivo X Fold 5 has an 8.03-inch inner display with a Resolution of 2480 x 2200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is an 8T LTPO panel that can reach up to 4,500 nits of local peak brightness. It gets a 413 ppi. The cover display is 6.53-inch in size with a resolution of 1172 x 2748 pixels, 457 ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate, supporting the same 4,500 nits of peak brightness as the foldable panel. They have support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10+.

The X Fold 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with an f/1.6 lens paired with OIS, a 50MP f/2.1 ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto camera with 3x Optical Zoom and OIS. For selfies, there’s a 20MP f/2.4 sensor both on the external and the internal screen as well.

The device is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the device includes Dual 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM 5G, GPS, IR Blaster, NFC and a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. It is also IP58 and IP59+ rated for dust and water resistance. The Vivo X Fold 5 has stereo speakers and runs on OriginOS 5 based on Android 15.

The device also has support for Apple’s ecosystem, including the MacBook, iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and also Apple’s iCloud. However, support for Apple Watch will be pushed via an OTA update at a later date. Moreover, to connect the watch to Vivo’s foldable, it first needs to be paired with an iPhone.