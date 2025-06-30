Google Announces HDR Editing in Google Photos: All Details

Google has announced HDR Editing in Google Photos that allows users to make select edits to their photos while keeping the HDR format for the photo which wasn’t available earlier. “This means your edited photos will maintain their contrast and highlights to always look their best,” said Google.

With HDR Editing in Google Photos, HDR photos can keep their full dynamic range and crucial HDR metadata even after editing with features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Portrait Light.

To dial in the perfect look for your photo and style, you can also edit how bright your image is through the new “Ultra HDR” tool. As part of this update, you’ll also notice that the previous “HDR” tool has been renamed to “Tone,” which better reflects its function.

Aside from that, Google has also made upgrades so users can enhance SDR photos to HDR, which makes the photos pop with brighter highlights, deeper contrast, and “stunning clarity on modern HDR-capable displays.”

Meamwhile, Google also announced that it is bringing “best of Photos’ classic search feature into Ask Photos and improving latency, so you can get fast help with simple and complex queries in one place.” You’ll now see results right away while Gemini models continue to work in the background to find the most relevant photos or information for more complex queries.

Furthermore, Ask Photos is also rolling out more widely which means users in the US will be able to use the feature without being a part of the early access test.