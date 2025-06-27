Nothing Phone 3 Renders Leak Once Again

Nothing Phone 3 renders have surfaced online once again and this time, they seem to be looking more real than before. The render that leaked before seems to have been the incorrect one while the latest leak shows off the device in two shades, black and white.

The report comes from Android Headlines where the leaked Nothing Phone 3 renders show the device from all angles. The back of the device is unlike anything you’ve seen in the smartphone space, be it from other brands or Nothing itself. The glyph matrix system resides at the top right corner within a small circular cluster of LEDs. The three cameras are placed individually in an asymmetric manner, similar to the Phone (3a) Pro.

The back consists of various shapes along with a circular button as well, whose purpose is still unknown at the moment. The flat side rails seem to be made of aluminium and have Antenna bands. The right spine has the power button and the Essential key while the left houses the volume buttons. The front shows even and thin bezels around the display.

Read More: Nothing Headphone 1 Design Leaked Ahead of July Launch

Out of the three sensors, Nothing has already confirmed one of them to be a 50MP periscope lens which will support 3x Optical Zoom and up to 60x digital zoom. It is safe to assume the rest of the two Sensors include the primary camera and an ultra-wide one. Furthermore, the design shown by Nothing matches that of the leaked Nothing Phone 3 renders which further lead us to believe that these renders are the real deal.

The device has officially been confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It will also be receiving 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches. The device will likely be running on Android 15 out of the box with Nothing OS 3.5. Further, it will purportedly pack a 5200mAh battery that may charge at 65W speeds with a wire.