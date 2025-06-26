Oppo Reno 14 F 5G Launched with a 6000mAh Battery

Oppo Reno 14 F 5G has been announced in select global markets as a new mid-ranger that packs a Snapdragon chipset along with a 6000mAh battery under the hood. The device is available in three colour options and gets a triple rear camera setup. Here’s everything else to know about the handset.

Oppo Reno 14 F 5G: Price

The device costs NTD 12,990 (approx Rs 38,300) for the base 8GB+256GB variant. The device comes in three colours including Glossy Pink, Luminous Green, and Opal Blue.

Oppo Reno 14 F 5G: Specifications

The Reno 14 F 5G gets a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2372 pixels, 1400 nits peak brightness, 397 ppi, 100% DCI-P3, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 32-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera.

Read More: Oppo K13x 5G Launched in India: Everything to Know

The Reno 14 F 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6000mAh battery with 45W Fast wired charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.