Xiaomi MIX Flip 2, Redmi K80 Ultra Announced: Everything to Know

Redmi K80 Ultra has been launched in China along with the Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 and here’s everything they have to offer.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Xiaomi mix flip 2 launched

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 and Redmi K80 Ultra have been launched in China where the former acts as the successor to last year’s MIX Flip. The second-gen flip foldable from Xiaomi packs a sizable battery for a foldable, with its capacity being 5165mAh. Here’s everything else the devices have to offer.

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2: Price, Specs

Xiaomi mix flip 2 colours

The MIX Flip 2 costs CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 71,600) for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,600) for the 12GB + 512GB version, and CNY 7,299 (approx Rs 87,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is available in multiple colour options such as Purple, Green, Checkered Gold, Silver, and more.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 sports a 4.01-inch external cover display which is a AMOLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1392 x 1208 pixels Resolution with a 460 ppi. Then there is a 6.86-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3200 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 5165mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers. The device runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top.

Redmi K80 Ultra: Price, Specs

Redmi k80 ultra launched

Redmi K80 Ultra comes in Sandstone Gray, Moon Rock White, Spruce Green and Ice Front Blue colours. It starts at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,300) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB version.

The Redmi K80 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch 12-bit OLED display with 1280 x 2772 pixels resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, up to 144Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 447 ppi and HDR10+.

The K80 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out of the box.

The K80 Ultra sports dual cameras on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with OIS, LED flash, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a 20MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It further packs an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP68-rated body, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The K80 Ultra packs a 7410mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.

