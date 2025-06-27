Xiaomi MIX Flip 2, Redmi K80 Ultra Announced: Everything to Know

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 and Redmi K80 Ultra have been launched in China where the former acts as the successor to last year’s MIX Flip. The second-gen flip foldable from Xiaomi packs a sizable battery for a foldable, with its capacity being 5165mAh. Here’s everything else the devices have to offer.

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2: Price, Specs

The MIX Flip 2 costs CNY 5,999 (approx Rs 71,600) for the 12GB + 256GB model, CNY 6,499 (approx Rs 77,600) for the 12GB + 512GB version, and CNY 7,299 (approx Rs 87,000) for the 16GB + 1TB model. It is available in multiple colour options such as Purple, Green, Checkered Gold, Silver, and more.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 sports a 4.01-inch external cover display which is a AMOLED LTPO screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 3200 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support, and 1392 x 1208 pixels Resolution with a 460 ppi. Then there is a 6.86-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED folding display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 3200 nits peak brightness, 300Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision support, and 1224 x 2912 pixels resolution.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 5165mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

For optics, you get a 50MP f/1.7 Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS, and a 50MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera. There’s a 32MP f/2.0 front camera for selfies and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C port, and NFC. It is further equipped with stereo speakers. The device runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 on top.

Redmi K80 Ultra: Price, Specs

Redmi K80 Ultra comes in Sandstone Gray, Moon Rock White, Spruce Green and Ice Front Blue colours. It starts at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs 31,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version and CNY 3,799 (approx Rs 45,300) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB version.

The Redmi K80 Ultra sports a 6.83-inch 12-bit OLED display with 1280 x 2772 pixels resolution, 3200 nits peak brightness, up to 144Hz refresh rate, Adaptive HDR, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, 447 ppi and HDR10+.

The K80 Ultra is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 out of the box.

The K80 Ultra sports dual cameras on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.9 primary camera with OIS, LED flash, joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a 20MP camera sensor on the front for selfies and video calls. It further packs an in-screen 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, IP68-rated body, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. The K80 Ultra packs a 7410mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging.