Realme 15 Series India Launch Teased

Realme 15 series India launch has been teased by the brand with no exact date confirmation as of now. The new devices will succeed the Realme 14 series from earlier this year and will consist of the Realme 15 and the Realme 15 Pro. A few details of the latter have also been leaked before.

Realme 15 Series India Launch

The launch of the devices was confirmed via Realme’s website where a microsite for the devices has been created. As of now, there are no leaks which suggest how the devices’ design looks. However, a report from earlier this month revealed the storage variants and colour options for the Realme 15 Pro 5G.

The report from 91Mobiles, citing unnamed sources, stated that the Realme 15 Pro, bearing model number RMX5101, will be launched in four variants in the country — 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB. In addition, it is said to come in flowing silver, silk purple, and velvet green colour options. The device may be launched at a similar price point as the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which started at Rs 24,999.

As for the vanilla version, that will come in 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB variants and will be available in the same colour options as the Realme 15 Pro except for the silk purple shade which will be replaced by the silk pink. Aside from that, we don’t know anything else about the devices.

The devices could compete with competitors under the Rs 30,000 mark in India. However, these are purely speculations and leaks so take them with a pinch of salt. The Realme 15 series India launch may take place towards the end of July.